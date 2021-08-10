LONDON, ONT. -- A 28-year-old Norfolk County man is facing drug possession charges, after police allegedly stopped and investigated the motor vehicle.

The incident took place Friday August 6 around 3 p.m. as a number of Norfolk County OPP stopped a vehicle at Norfolk Street North, Simcoe.

After conducting a search police say they found drugs and weapons.

The accused is facing several charges.

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine,

Possession of Hydromorphone,

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose,

Possession property obtained by crime under $5,000,

Use plate not authorized for vehicle,

Use altered plate,

Drive motor vehicle - no licence, and

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

He will appear in an Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.