OPP seize drugs and weapons after stopping a vehicle in Simcoe, Ont.
Published Tuesday, August 10, 2021 9:28AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- A 28-year-old Norfolk County man is facing drug possession charges, after police allegedly stopped and investigated the motor vehicle.
The incident took place Friday August 6 around 3 p.m. as a number of Norfolk County OPP stopped a vehicle at Norfolk Street North, Simcoe.
After conducting a search police say they found drugs and weapons.
The accused is facing several charges.
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine,
- Possession of Hydromorphone,
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose,
- Possession property obtained by crime under $5,000,
- Use plate not authorized for vehicle,
- Use altered plate,
- Drive motor vehicle - no licence, and
- Operate a motor vehicle without insurance
He will appear in an Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.