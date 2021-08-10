LONDON, ONT. -- A 28-year-old Norfolk County man is facing drug possession charges, after police allegedly stopped and investigated the motor vehicle.

The incident took place Friday August 6 around 3 p.m. as a number of Norfolk County OPP stopped a vehicle at Norfolk Street North, Simcoe.

After conducting a search police say they found drugs and weapons.

The accused is facing several charges.

  •  Possession for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine,
  •  Possession of Hydromorphone,
  •  Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose,
  •  Possession property obtained by crime under $5,000,
  •  Use plate not authorized for vehicle,
  •  Use altered plate,
  •  Drive motor vehicle - no licence, and
  •  Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

He will appear in an Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.