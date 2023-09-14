OPP seize $7,800 worth of fentanyl, cash during RIDE program

An Etobicoke driver is facing drug-related charges after they were found in possession of suspected fentanyl during a London, Ont. RIDE program.

Members of the Middlesex County OPP were performing a ride program on Thursday around 1:44 a.m. at the Wellington Road off ramp from Highway 401.

Police say a vehicle entered the program and officers initiated a traffic stop.

The driver was placed under arrest and was found to be in possession of a large quantity of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $7,800 and just under $7,000 in Canadian cash.

Police charged the 27-year-old of Etobicoke with:

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid other than heroin.

The accused has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in court in November.