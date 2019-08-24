

CTV London





A 14-year-old male is facing assault and obstructing a peace officer charges after an incident in Ingersoll.

OPP were called to a Thames Street North address last Wednesday about 6:30 p.m.

They say four youth were involved in a physical confrontation after two young people allegedly stole an item and fled from the area.

Two others followed them, trying to retrieve the item, when police say they were assaulted.

When police arrived they took one of the suspects into custody without incident.

OPP are trying to locate the second youth, who is facing an assault charge.