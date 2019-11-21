NORFOLK COUNTY – Provincial Police have arrested one suspect but are searching for two others following a brazen home invasion Wednesday evening.

Police were called to an address on Charlotteville Road 10 just before 5 p.m. for a report of a violent home invasion.

Three suspects attended the address armed with a handgun and forced their way into a shop located on the property.

A resident was assaulted and suffered minor injuries. The three suspects then fled the area.

The suspect’s vehicle was located at an address on Schafer Side Road where one person was taken into custody without incident.

Two other suspects have not yet been found.

Highway 3 was closed between Highway 59 and Schafer Side Road for approximately 8 hours.

Police say there is no threat to public safety at this time.