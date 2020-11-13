MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Grey Bruce OPP are asking for public help to identify those responsible for significant damage to the Meaford and St. Vincent Community Centre.

Officers were called to the scene on Monday morning for a report of mischief that had taken place over the weekend.

Police say municipal staff have reported that sometime between 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Sunday, suspect(s) caused serious damage to the facility's roof.

Two roof lights were damaged and a hood ventilation system was pushed off of its mounts and thrown off of the roof, smashing on the ground below.

An initial damage estimate has been set at about $80,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).