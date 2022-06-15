OPP seeing increased calls dealing with pets left in hot cars

Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk demonstrates the hot conditions in a parked car, June 15, 2022. (Source: Norfolk County OPP) Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk demonstrates the hot conditions in a parked car, June 15, 2022. (Source: Norfolk County OPP)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday intensified its drive to tame high inflation by raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point -- its largest hike in nearly three decades -- and signalling more large rate increases to come that would raise the risk of another recession.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver