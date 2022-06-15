OPP seeing increased calls dealing with pets left in hot cars

OPP West Region is issuing a reminder for motorists not to leave pets in cars after seeing an increased number of incidents.

“The Norfolk County OPP Detachment has seen an increase in calls for service dealing with people leaving their pets in hot cars,” said Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk in a Tweet, Wednesday afternoon, “which has resulted in several people being issued a $409 fine.”

Sanchuk goes on to demonstrate sitting in a parked vehicle with the temperature reading 38.5 degrees Celsius inside the car, and explains his severe discomfort.

“When you have a summer day like today, the air and the upholstery in your vehicle can heat up to high temperatures that make it impossible for them to cool themselves. Your pet will be more comfortable if left at home,” said Sanchk.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Eastern and Western Middlesex County for today and tomorrow.

Daytime high temperatures are expected to reach 30 to 33 degrees Celsius, feeling more like 40 degrees with the humidex.