MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- South Bruce OPP are looking for a three-year-old boy who went missing while walking the dog Monday morning.

Steven Kuepfer was reportedly last seen walking a mixed-breed Collie at his property on Concession 2 in Elderslie Township, west of Chesley, around 11:30 a.m.

Investigators received a call about the missing boy around 1 p.m. and a search is underway.

The boy is described as:

two-and-a-half feet tall

weighing about 27 pounds with a slim build

blond, medium-length hair

blue eyes

last seen wearing a blue jacket, navy blue toque, light blue button-down shirt, black pants and rubber boots

The OPP's West Region Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit, Aviation Services and South Bruce Crime Unit are assisting the South Bruce OPP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.