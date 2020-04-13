OPP searching for three-year-old missing west of Chesley, Ont.
Published Monday, April 13, 2020 3:58PM EDT
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- South Bruce OPP are looking for a three-year-old boy who went missing while walking the dog Monday morning.
Steven Kuepfer was reportedly last seen walking a mixed-breed Collie at his property on Concession 2 in Elderslie Township, west of Chesley, around 11:30 a.m.
Investigators received a call about the missing boy around 1 p.m. and a search is underway.
The boy is described as:
- two-and-a-half feet tall
- weighing about 27 pounds with a slim build
- blond, medium-length hair
- blue eyes
- last seen wearing a blue jacket, navy blue toque, light blue button-down shirt, black pants and rubber boots
The OPP's West Region Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit, Aviation Services and South Bruce Crime Unit are assisting the South Bruce OPP.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.