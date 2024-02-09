OPP searching for suspects following 'hate motivated' incident

Oxford County OPP are searching for the suspect(s) who wrote an obscenity on the window of an Ingersoll business on Thursday, in what police said was a “hate/bias motivated incident.”

According to Oxford County OPP, on Thursday officers responded to a business located on Thames Street South in Ingersoll for a report of mischief.

Police said an obscenity was written on the window sometime between 7 p.m. on Wednesday and 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

OPP are currently investigating the incident with help from the OPP's Hate Crime Extremism Unit.

“The OPP takes hate/bias motivated investigations seriously. The OPP will continue to work with community partners to provide supports to those who are victimized by hate/bias motivated incidents,” the release reads.

Anyone with information about this investigation or anyone who has personally experienced or witnessed hate/bias motivated incidents can report them by calling OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS).