

CTV London





Police in South Bruce are looking for a suspect after an injured officer fired at a fleeing vehicle in Arran-Elderslie on Thursday morning.

OPP say they were investigating a suspect vehicle with one occupant at an address on Greenock-Elderslie Townline around 8:30 a.m. when the incident occurred.

During the investigation, the suspect reportedly fled in the vehicle, hitting two cruisers and injuring an officer.

Police say the injured officer discharged a firearm, but it's unclear if it hit the suspect or the vehicle.

The South Bruce OPP officer sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment.

The investigation continues and police are searching for a black Dodge 3500 Dually pickup truck with bar lights on top.

The SIU is not yet involved in this case, but once the suspect is apprehended there may be an investigation into the officer's use of force.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.