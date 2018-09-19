Featured
OPP searching for suspect after woman defecates on sidewalk
An OPP detachment is seen in Simcoe, Ont., on Friday, June 27, 2014. (Abigail Bimman / CTV Kitchener)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, September 19, 2018 4:56PM EDT
Norfolk OPP are asking for the public's help locating a woman who defecated on a Simcoe sidewalk.
Police say the incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on Queensway East.
The woman was walking in front of a store when she stopped, proceeded to defecate and then continued walking in an unknown direction.
She is described as approximately 70-years-old, wearing black coloured pants a sleeveless top and a hat.
Call police if you have information.