

CTV London





Norfolk OPP are asking for the public's help locating a woman who defecated on a Simcoe sidewalk.

Police say the incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on Queensway East.

The woman was walking in front of a store when she stopped, proceeded to defecate and then continued walking in an unknown direction.

She is described as approximately 70-years-old, wearing black coloured pants a sleeveless top and a hat.

Call police if you have information.