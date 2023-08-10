OPP searching for suspect after unoccupied building set on fire in Ingersoll, Ont.

An investigation is underway after an unknown suspect torched an unoccupied building in Ingersoll over the long weekend.

According to Oxford County OPP, at approximately 3:25 a.m. on Aug. 6, police received a report of a structure fire at a residence on King Street in Ingersoll.

Oxford OPP and Ingersoll Fire Services attended the scene.

Police said that unknown suspect(s) had attended the property and intentionally set fire to the unoccupied residence.

Video surveillance is being reviewed in the hopes of identifying who set the fire.

The Oxford OPP Crime Unit, with assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Service and the Ontario Fire Marshal continue to investigate.

Police are asking members of the community who have video surveillance systems to check their footage, and if video captures possible suspects or involved vehicles, people are asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.