OPP searching for person who went overboard into Lake Erie
CTV News London Published Tuesday, March 24, 2020 1:41PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- OPP continue to search for a person who went overboard from a commercial vessel into Lake Erie.
It happened between 10:10 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. Monday about eight miles west of Long Point.
A search of the waters turned up nothing.
On Tuesday, officials continued the search.
Police will update the media once new information is available.
