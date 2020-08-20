MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Provincial police scoured a wooded area south of Owen Sound for a missing 27-year-old man Thursday.

Joshua Thompson was last seen leaving his home on 4th Avenue East in Owen sound in a white Dodge minivan around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The van was later located at the West Rocks Management Area on Concession 3 in the Township of Georgian Bluffs.

Grey-Bruce OPP called in both the Canine Unit and Aviation Services in an attempt to locate the man.

Police are requesting that the public avoid the use of the West Rocks Management Area while the search is being conducted.

Thompson is described as five-feet-10-inches tall, 147 pounds with a slim build.

No specific clothing description is available, but he may be wearing plaid pyjama pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.