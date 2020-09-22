Advertisement
OPP searching for missing 6-year-old boy in Sauble Beach
OPP
LONDON, ONT. -- Grey Bruce OPP are searching for a missing 6-year-old boy in South Bruce.
Not much is known about the disappearance of the child other than he is missing from a home on Mapleport Crescent in Sauble Beach.
His name is Andre, he is described as 4'1" with blonde hair, wearing red and grey shirts with blue sweatpants and black shoes.
Residents in the South Sauble Beach area are being asked to check their properties but to stay out of the woods.
#GreyBruceOPP actively searching for missing 6 yr old boy. Missing from residence at Mapleport Cres, South Bruce Peninsula. Name is Andre, 4'1" blonde hair, red/grey shirts, blue sweatpants, black shoes. #OPP asking people in South Sauble Beach area to check their property. ^ab pic.twitter.com/14VNd102Ft— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) September 23, 2020