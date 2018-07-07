Featured
OPP searching for man after he fled scene of a crash
File
CTV London
Published Saturday, July 7, 2018 11:52AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 7, 2018 11:57AM EDT
Lambton OPP are searching for a man who ran off into a woodlot after crashing his truck.
Around 6:45 a.m. Friday, OPP were called to the 1000 block of Stanley Line near Indian Creek Rd. in St. Clair Township after a black 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche struck a utility pole.
A witness told police the male driver ran into a rural bush lot.
A search for the man has ensued. The OPP are concerned that the man may be in medical distress.
He is described as white with red hair, wearing black shorts, a black shirt and was not wearing any footwear.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Lambton OPP.