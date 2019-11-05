LONDON, Ont. -- Elgin County OPP are asking for public help to locate a 61-year-old Central Elgin man who may potentially be dangerous.

Peter Elliott was last seen in London on Friday.

Police currently have a warrant for his arrest.

He is described as: an Indigenous male, five feet 10 inches tall, 254 pounds with long black hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a camouflage sweater and glasses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Elgin County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.