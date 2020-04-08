LONDON, ONT. -- Perth OPP are investigating a bold theft of a transport truck, trailer and mini excavator from a business near Listowel.

While the truck and trailer have been recovered, the excavator has not.

Police say sometime overnight last Thursday, suspects took the large equipment, worth $95,000 from the business.

Police continue to search for suspects and the excavator.

It is a 2013 yellow CAT 305E hydraulic excavator. It has a red business logo with a red circle and the name Donegan's in white writing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP.