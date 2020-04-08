OPP search for suspects in theft of transport and other large equipment
Published Wednesday, April 8, 2020 10:00AM EDT
Perth OPP are searching for this excavator they say was stolen from a business near Listowel on Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020. (Source: OPP)
LONDON, ONT. -- Perth OPP are investigating a bold theft of a transport truck, trailer and mini excavator from a business near Listowel.
While the truck and trailer have been recovered, the excavator has not.
Police say sometime overnight last Thursday, suspects took the large equipment, worth $95,000 from the business.
Police continue to search for suspects and the excavator.
It is a 2013 yellow CAT 305E hydraulic excavator. It has a red business logo with a red circle and the name Donegan's in white writing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP.