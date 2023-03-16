OPP search for suspects in theft from church

OPP are hoping the public will be able to identify two people from surveillance images after a church in Central Elgin was broken into.

On Feb. 26, police say two people entered the Free Reformed Church on George Street in Central Elgin — nothing was taken.

The next day, around 5:20 a.m., two people entered the church again and this time, took $1,500 worth of items.

On March 13, between 12:05 a.m. and 12:50 a.m., two people tried to gain access to the premises but fled when an alarm was activated.

One person is described as wearing a black coat, black New York Yankees hat, camouflage pants and dark shoes.

A second person is described as wearing a blue latex glove on the left hand, camouflage glove on right hand and a bucket hat.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents or identity of those involved should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).