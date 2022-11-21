OPP search for suspects after customers robbed at Dorchester, Ont. Tim Hortons

OPP are searching for three teenaged suspects who allegedly robbed two restaurant goers at a Tim Hortons in Dorchester over the weekend.

According to a press release from Middlesex County OPP, at approximately 7:08 p.m. on Nov. 18, police officers were dispatched to a Tim Hortons in Dorchester, Thames Centre for a report of a robbery.

Police said that three unknown individuals entered the restaurant and demanded personal property from two customers who were sitting at a table.

A small black car was observed fleeing the area prior to police arriving on scene.

Police said the three suspects have the following descriptions:

Suspect 1: black male, 16-18 years old, 6', black coat or hoodie and black pants

Suspect 2: white male, 16-18 years old, 5'11", black, blue & white plaid shirt, black pants and black ski mask

Suspect 3: white male, 16-18 years old, 5'11", black hoodie, black pants and black ski mask

No injuries were sustained during the robbery.

Police ask that anyone with information to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

The investigation continues.