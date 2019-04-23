

OPP are on the lookout for a peeping Tom after an incident in Simcoe.

Police say a stranger peered into the bedroom of a young girl Saturday night.

It was just before 10 p.m. when the child noticed a person staring at her through her window at her home on Maple Street.

She told her parents who notified police.

Officers in the area went to the home but were not able to locate the person.

The suspect was wearing a dark-coloured jacket with the number 25 written in white on the shoulder of the jacket.

The OPP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who might know someone with such a jacket to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.