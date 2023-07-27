OPP say 'edged weapon' used in road rage incident

OPP in Perth County have laid charges following a road rage incident on Wednesday.

Around 12:45 p.m., OPP responded to a call on Line 36 in Perth East where they said an “edged weapon” was displayed to another motorist.

According to police, the involved vehicle and suspect were located and one person was taken into custody without incident.

The victim in the incident received minor injuries.

A 52-year-from Woodstock was charged with dangerous operation, assault and assault with a weapon.