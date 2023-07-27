OPP say 'edged weapon' used in road rage incident
OPP in Perth County have laid charges following a road rage incident on Wednesday.
Around 12:45 p.m., OPP responded to a call on Line 36 in Perth East where they said an “edged weapon” was displayed to another motorist.
According to police, the involved vehicle and suspect were located and one person was taken into custody without incident.
The victim in the incident received minor injuries.
A 52-year-from Woodstock was charged with dangerous operation, assault and assault with a weapon.
It's possible July could be the hottest month in 120,000 years: climate scientists
July is likely to be the hottest month ever, according to just-released data from climate scientists.
Arizona teen Alicia Navarro missing for nearly 4 years shows up safe at Montana police station
An Arizona teenager who disappeared nearly four years ago is now confirmed to be safe after walking into a police station in Montana, authorities said. Alicia Navarro, 18, showed up alone in a small town about 64 kilometres from the Canadian border, 1,609 kilometres from her home state.
Here are 5 things to know about heat warnings in Canada
The temperature that leads to a heat warning in one province could be lower than the temperature that triggers an alert in another part of the country. Here's what to know about heat warnings in Canada.
DEVELOPING | Woman, 12-year-old daughter found dead in double homicide: Montreal police
A 56-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter have been killed in what Montreal police are calling a double homicide.
BREAKING | Jacob Hoggard's northern Ont. sexual assault trial to be held fall 2024
Trial dates have been set for disgraced Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard -- who is facing another sexual assault charge in northern Ontario -- but they are more than a year away.
Pilot killed, passenger injured in plane crash east of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada are investigating a fatal small plane crash in Alexandria, Ont., east of Ottawa.
DeSantis is defending new slavery teachings. Civil rights leaders see a pattern of 'policy violence'
Civil rights activists cheered when Ron DeSantis pardoned four Black men wrongfully convicted of rape as one of his first actions as Florida's governor. But four years later, as DeSantis eyes the presidency, their hope that the Republican would be an ally on racial justice has long faded.
Bluffing or not, Putin's declared deployment of nuclear weapons to Belarus raises tensions
Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto NATO's doorstep.
Ireland mourns death of 'trailblazing' singer Sinead O'Connor
Ireland on Thursday mourned the death of Sinead O'Connor, the singer who was remembered for a stirring voice that stopped people in their tracks on stage and told uncomfortable truths off it.
Kitchener
Kitchener weapons investigation leads to increased police presence
Kitchener residents can expect an increased police presence in the area of Ardelt Avenue due to a weapons investigation.
Most kids with autism in Ontario won't get core therapy funding soon, documents reveal
Most of the children in Ontario waiting for publicly funded core autism therapy will not receive it any time soon, the government says in an internal assessment obtained by The Canadian Press.
Windsor
Cold case murderer identified publicly: Windsor police
Windsor police are publicly identifying the individual they say is responsible for the 2000 cold case murder of Windsor resident Carol Christou.
Four people arrested after 'gun-related incident' in east Windsor
Windsor police have arrested four people and seized two loaded firearms after a “gun-related incident” on the east side of the city.
'Burly' suspects sought after allegedly stealing Rolex watch from man on mobility scooter
OPP are looking for two suspects who allegedly stole a gold Rolex watch from a man on a mobility scooter in Leamington.
Barrie
22-year-old Etobicoke man tries to run away after causing crash on Hwy 400: OPP
Provincial police say a driver took off running after causing a collision on Highway 400 in Barrie on Thursday.
'That wasn't a CF-18, it was a cyclist': Cyclist fined $180 for blowing through stop sign
Police remind cyclists that road signs apply to them as much as any road user after handing one individual a hefty fine for rolling through a stop sign in a community safety zone.
Industrial electrician buys twice lucky lottery ticket, winning over $80K
A Keswick man was twice lucky on one lottery ticket, winning over $80,000.
Northern Ontario
Knife fight at Sudbury apartment results in charges, injuries
A knife fight between two people at an apartment building parking lot in downtown Sudbury resulted in both being injured and charged, police say.
Gynecologist accused of sexually abusing over 200 patients is sentenced to 20 years in prison
A gynecologist who sexually abused vulnerable and trusting patients for over two decades at prestigious New York hospitals cried before he was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison by a federal judge who called his crimes unprecedented.
Ottawa
Pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Ottawa's Centretown
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle at the corner of Bank Street and Lisgar Street at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
T&T Supermarkets opening a second store in Ottawa
T&T Supermarkets has announced plans to open a 38,000 sq. ft. store in the Hazeldean Mall in Ottawa's west end.
NEW THIS MORNING | Today is byelection day in Kanata-Carleton
Voters in west Ottawa head to the polls today to elect a new MPP to send to Queen's Park.
Toronto
Tim Hortons apologizes following viral rodent video in Ontario store
Tim Hortons has issued an apology to guests in the aftermath of a viral video of a mouse scurrying across an Ontario restaurant’s food preparation counter.
Toronto car theft victim says he had to travel to Montreal to get Range Rover back
Stephen Taub says he knew exactly where a Range Rover stolen from his Toronto driveway was located, thanks to a tracking device. But he had to travel all the way to Montreal himself to recover it.
Officers gather for procession to honour Toronto police dog killed in line of duty
Dozens of officers gathered downtown on Thursday morning for a procession to honour a Toronto police dog who was shot and killed in the line of duty earlier this week.
Montreal
Supreme Court declines to hear Tony Accurso's appeal in Quebec corruption case
The Supreme Court of Canada has declined to hear Quebec contractor Tony Accurso’s ultimate appeal to avoid jail.
People convicted of money laundering, forgery to be banned from Quebec casinos
The Quebec government intends to ban people convicted of certain crimes from province-owned casinos.
Atlantic
'Crews are working around the clock': N.S. has so far repaired 500 sections of roads damaged by torrential rain storms
Nova Scotia has so far made repairs to about 500 sections of roadways damaged by last weekend’s torrential rain and flooding, the Department of Public Works said Thursday.
Three dead, two injured after multi-vehicle crash outside Jemseg, N.B.
New Brunswick RCMP say three people are dead and two others are injured following a multi-vehicle collision outside of Jemseg Tuesday afternoon.
'It doesn't make any sense': N.S. fire evacuees question high power bills
Some of the Nova Scotia wildfire evacuees are questioning why their recent power bills are higher than this time last year, when there was no power to their neighbourhoods for days or even weeks.
Winnipeg
Grapefruit-sized hail reported following Manitoba storms
Grapefruit-sized hail was observed in Manitoba communities following a significant thunderstorm Wednesday night, as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) investigates a possible tornado touchdown.
Winnipeg police headquarters vandalized following arrest of protester
The Winnipeg Police Service’s headquarters in downtown Winnipeg was vandalized late Tuesday evening.
Abuse found in Manitoba care homes; province to disband vulnerable persons office
Some residents in Manitoba personal care homes have been assaulted, threatened and injured by staff, yet a government oversight body deemed them not to be founded cases of abuse, the province's auditor general said Wednesday.
Calgary
Polar bears from Winnipeg moving to Calgary Zoo this fall
The Calgary Zoo will welcome two polar bears this fall.
Fuel truck rolls, spills diesel into storm drain in northeast Calgary
An investigation is underway after a twin-axel fuel truck rolled onto its side in the northeast, spilling most of its fuel into a storm drain.
'We are deeply sorry': Calgary Stampede admits liability in decades-long sex assaults involving Young Canadians performers
The Calgary Stampede has accepted liability and negligence that the organization was aware an adult staffer with The Young Canadians had been abusing teenage boys for years before a police investigation was launched.
Edmonton
Jonas Brothers coming to Edmonton in November
Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas will play Rogers Place on Tuesday, Nov. 14.
Festival fisticuffs: 8 fights reported at K-Days; man arrested for bear spray incident
It's been a violent start to K-Days, with at least eight fights and one bear spray attack reported in the first four days of Edmonton's annual exhibition.
Vancouver
B.C. government to provide update on wildfire and drought situation
Officials are set to provide an update on British Columbia's wildfire and drought conditions Thursday.
Night 2 of Vancouver's Celebration of Light: Team Mexico dazzles spectators
On the second night of the Celebration of Light, Vancouver's annual fireworks festival, tens of thousands of people descended upon English Bay.
B.C. judge approves 'hasty sale' of 1,200 kg of cannabis after CRA threatened to destroy company's product
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has approved the bulk sale of more than 1,200 kilograms of cannabis by a company after the Canada Revenue Agency threatened to destroy it.