OPP respond to dozens of crashes on 401 and 402
CTV London
Published Tuesday, January 30, 2018 2:21PM EST
Provincial police are urging motorists to slow down and drive according to conditions after responding to dozens of crashes on the 401 and the 402 Tuesday.
Police say blowing snow and icy roads caused partial lane closures in the morning.
The 402 had lane closures near Colonel Talbot Road and Centre Road, while the 401 had lane reductions between Veteran's Memorial Parkway and Highbury Avenue.
"There is no room for error, please slow down for emergency vehicles, which include tow operators," said Cst. Max Gomez, Middlesex OPP.
There were no reports of serious injuries.