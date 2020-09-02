LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police are reminding drivers to keep heightened awareness while on the roads as students return to school this fall.

Motorists are reminded to exercise caution for younger students who are excited to return to school and may not be thinking about their road safety.

Failing to stop for a stopped school bus can result in $400 to $2,000 in fines and have six demerit points added to your license.

School bus drivers can report vehicles that have illegally passed.

In London, school returns Sept. 14.

Police ask motorists to exercise vigilance, patience and understanding as our students head back to school.