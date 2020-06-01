LONDON, ONT. -- Here's something you don’t see every day, and for good reason!

The OPP were contacted Saturday evening with a complaint of 'vehicle surfing' at an address at Queensway East in Norfolk County.

A resident contacted police to report individuals riding on the exterior of a moving vehicle in the parking lot of a business.

Although officers were not able to locate anyone participating in the dangerous activity, Constable Ed Sanchuk, Norfolk County OPP would like to remind the public that car surfing is 'not cool'.

"The OPP want to ensure that this activity does not continue and drivers of motor vehicles found to be engaging in this activity, will face a charge of Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and have their vehicle impounded. Drivers may face additional charges under the Criminal Code of Canada if an injury is associated to this type of activity," said Constable Ed Sanchuk, Norfolk County OPP.

Parents should speak to their children about the dangers involved in this type of activity.