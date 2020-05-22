LONDON, ONT. -- The OPP is reminding people of the dangers of street drugs.

OPP West Region officers responded to 12 suspected opioid overdose incidents, including three deaths, between May 1 and May 17.

There have been 52 suspected overdoses, including 13 deaths, in West Region overall so far this year.

In 2019, OPP West Region confirmed 37 confirmed or suspected fatal opioid overdoses for the same period, and 234 for the year.

They are warning that carfentanil, not meant for human consumption, along with fentanyl, are sometimes mixed into street drugs, potentially causing serious health issues including death.

As the OPP continue to work with community partners, they are also looking to the public for help holding drug traffickers accountable.

If you have information, please call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your local police. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.