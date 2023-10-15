OPP release scene of active investigation in Ingersoll

London

    OPP have cleared the scene in Ingersoll where there was previously a police presence in the area of Robinson Road, Thomas Road and Wallace Line.

    The only information released was that there was no threat to public safety and people were asked to avoid the area.

    By 11:24 p.m., officers had cleared the scene of what was being described as an "active investigation."

    More information will be released as it becomes available.

