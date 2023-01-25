OPP release images of suspects involved in Goderich, Ont. robbery

Huron County OPP are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who allegedly brandished a knife and threatened employees while robbing a Walmart earlier this week.

According to a press release from Huron County OPP, at approximately 9:25 p.m. on Jan. 23, police were contacted by a store manager who called to report a robbery that had just occurred.

Police said two suspects, a man and a woman, had reportedly stolen numerous items from the Walmart and loaded the stolen merchandise into an SUV waiting outside the building.

During the robbery, the male suspect brandished a knife and threatened employees who had chased after the suspects. The male suspect also threatened the employees with a gun, however a firearm was not observed.

The vehicle was last seen travelling at a high rate of speed through the parking lot and eastbound onto Huron Road leaving Goderich.

The Major Crime Unit continues to investigate the robbery and have released images of the alleged suspects and the suspect vehicle in order to identify them.

Huron County OPP are searching for a male and female suspect accused of robbing a Goderich, Ont. Walmart on Jan. 23, 2023. (Source: OPP)

The male suspect is described as: Approximately 30-years-old, Caucasian, 6’ tall, short hair, with a brown beard and wearing eye glasses. He was also wearing a black and white Nike track suit, a black baseball hat with a green brim and black running shoes. Police note that the suspect photo that depicts him wearing a brown jacket was stolen from the store.

The female suspect is described as: Approximately 30-years-old, Caucasian, 5’5” tall, red dyed hair. Wearing a pink jacket, black toque, black tights and black boots with fur tops.

The involved vehicle is described as: Small, older model SUV, possibly a GMC/Chevrolet Tracker four-door model with a spare tire on the rear. A small plow attachment was affixed to the front of the SUV. The front right wheel rim is either black or rusty, and the vehicle is believed to be a manual transmission and has a noisy exhaust.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two suspects should they have any information pertaining to the robbery itself, the suspects or the involved vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huron County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677.