NEWS -- The driver of a pickup has died after crashing into a hydro pole in Bruce County.

Provincial police were called to concession 2 in Elderslie Township around 4:20 p.m. for a reported single vehicle crash.

Once on scene they found that a pickup truck had left the roadway and struck a hydro pole.

Police have identified the driver as 41-year-old Kevin Warren of Elderslie Township.

Hydro One was called to the scene which was closed down for the safety of first responders.