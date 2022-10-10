OPP release description of truck involved in fatal hit and run

Brant County OPP are releasing the suspect vehicle description after a pedestrian was struck and killed in an alleged hit and run.

On Sunday, Sept. 25, around 1:21 a.m., OPP and Oxford EMS responded to a Muir Road North address in Brant County for a report of an individual laying in the roadway.

It was determined that a pedestrian had been stuck on Muir Road North by a motor vehicle. As a result, the individual suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say the deceased was identified as 65-year-old Kevin Lee Taylor of Hamilton.

Investigation has revealed the involved vehicle is a 2011-2014 Ford F150 pickup truck. Police say the vehicle will have damage to the front right corner and will be missing a passenger mirror.

OPP say the vehicle involved in this incident failed to remain at the scene of the collision and investigators are encouraging the driver of this vehicle to contact police.

OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team members continue to investigate the collision. Investigators are asking anyone that may have been travelling through the area of Muir Road North between Second Concession Road and Third Concession Road between 12:00 a.m., and 1:20 a.m., to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 if they observed anything suspicious. Community residents in the surrounding area are also being asked to check their security surveillance cameras to see if they captured the vehicle or pedestrian involved.