OPP recover body after pickup truck crashes into Maitland River
Huron County OPP say they have recovered a body after a pickup truck ended up in a river just south of Ethel, Ont.
Around 11 p.m. on Friday, OPP responded to Ethel Line after receiving information about a vehicle that had left the roadway and headed into the Maitland River.
OPP Underwarter Search & Recovery Unit (USRU) and OPP Urban Search and Rescue, Chemical Biological, Radiological Nuclear and Explosives Response Team (UCRT) members attended the scene this afternoon to assist with recovery efforts.
At approximately 6 p.m., officers were able to recover a lone deceased occupant from the submerged pickup.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld at this time.
Ethel Line is now open.
West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management & Enforcement (TIME) Team officers are assisting with the collision investigation.
Any person with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
