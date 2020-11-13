LONDON, ONT. -- Haldimand County Detachment is recognizing Transgender Awareness Week and Transgender Day of Remembrance, November.

From November 13 to 19, Transgender Awareness Week brings transgendered people and their allies together to learn more about advancing advocacy.

Transgender Day of Remembrance, November 20, is a day to remember those who died due to anti-trans violence.

"In recognition of Transgender Awareness Week, I take the opportunity to display this flag in support of our Members, their Families and our Community. Our goal is to promote equity, inclusion and acceptance to all individuals as we interact with our community showing respect, compassion and fairness," says Staff Sergeant Belinda Rose, Haldimand County OPP.