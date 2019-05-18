

CTV London





Provincial police are keeping a focus on roads and waterways this long weekend, with a particular eye on motorcyclists and off-road vehicles.

OPP say there were 36 motorcycle deaths in Ontario last year.

Driving too fast for the conditions (7), excessive speed (6) and alcohol impairment (5) were the contributing factors in those deaths, they say.

Seven of the deceased motorcyclists were not wearing a helmet.

Off-road crashes accounted for 19 deaths in 2018.

OPP say in 10 of those deaths, drivers were not wearing a helmet. Alcohol and/or drugs were involved in at least (8) of the fatalities. Losing control (7) and driving too fast for the conditions (4) were the reasons given for the other deaths.

On the water, 22 of the 24 people who died in last year's boating/paddling incidents were not wearing a life jacket, OPP say.

Falling overboard (11) and capsized vessels (7) were the causes of the deaths, they say. Alcohol and/or drugs were involved in at least eight of the fatalities.

"This long-weekend, we can all contribute to the safety on our roads, trails and waterways by never operating a motor vehicle or boat while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs,” says OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique.

“Our personal and public safety relies on each and every one of us obeying the speed limit, driving in accordance with weather, road and trail conditions, and ensuring the use of helmets when riding a motorcycle and/or ATV and a lifejacket while boating."

There has already been a fatality on the roads this weekend. A pedestrian was hit on Highway 401 near Tecumseh Friday night.