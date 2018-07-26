Featured
OPP on scene of overnight shooting and standoff
File
CTV London
Published Thursday, July 26, 2018 1:40PM EDT
Police have several roads closed near Dornoch following an overnight shooting.
One person suffered a gunshot shot wound following a confrontation at a residence around 2:30 this morning.
That person suffered serious, but non life threatening injuries after being shot by a handgun.
Police have a suspect holed up in a home near Glenelg Holland Townline and have cordoned off the area.
Police say the two people knew each other and there is no threat to public safety.