

CTV London





Police have several roads closed near Dornoch following an overnight shooting.

One person suffered a gunshot shot wound following a confrontation at a residence around 2:30 this morning.

That person suffered serious, but non life threatening injuries after being shot by a handgun.

Police have a suspect holed up in a home near Glenelg Holland Townline and have cordoned off the area.

Police say the two people knew each other and there is no threat to public safety.