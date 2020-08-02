LONDON, ONT. -- Norfolk Street in downtown Simcoe is closed for an incident involving OPP.

Not much is known at this time, but officers have been on scene since 8 a.m. Sunday for an undisclosed event.

Police say there is currently no threat to public safety.

Norfolk Street is closed between Young Street and Sydenham Street.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

OPP will update the public when more information becomes available.

(More to come)