LONDON, ONT -- The area around Prospect Hill Road and 8 Mile Road has been closed off by police while they investigate a fatal single vehicle collision.

Police have released little information about the crash that occurred around 5 a.m.

There are unconfirmed reports that a vehicle crashed into a tree.

Police say the area will be closed until roughly 2 p.m.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

This is a developing story, more to come…