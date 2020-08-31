LONDON, ONT -- The area around Prospect Hill Road and 8 Mile Road has been closed off by police while they investigate a fatal single vehicle collision.

Police have released little information about the crash that occurred around 5 a.m.

There are unconfirmed reports that a vehicle crashed into a tree.

#MiddlesexOPP are on scene at a fatal collision on Prospect Hill Rd & 8 Mile Rd. The OPP #TTCI team has been deployed to assist with the investigation. The roadway will be closed for the next 6 hrs. Please avoid the area and expect delays. #slowdown #drivesafe @ThamesCentre pic.twitter.com/QDeRDECKm5 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) August 31, 2020

Police say the area will be closed until roughly 2 p.m.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

This is a developing story, more to come…