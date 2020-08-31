Advertisement
OPP on scene of fatal collision just north of London
Published Monday, August 31, 2020 6:48AM EDT Last Updated Monday, August 31, 2020 8:00AM EDT
LONDON, ONT -- The area around Prospect Hill Road and 8 Mile Road has been closed off by police while they investigate a fatal single vehicle collision.
Police have released little information about the crash that occurred around 5 a.m.
There are unconfirmed reports that a vehicle crashed into a tree.
Police say the area will be closed until roughly 2 p.m.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin are notified.
This is a developing story, more to come…