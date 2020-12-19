LONDON, ONT. -- As of 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening, OPP were on scene of a fatal collision between a car and a snowplow.

Emergency crews responded to the collision at the intersection of Perth Road 164 (Highway 23) and Line 32 south of Mitchell.

The car, travelling westbound on Line 32 collided with a snowplow travelling northbound on Perth Road 164.

The intersection has a stop sign in both the east and west directions.

The driver, who was taken to hospital, was pronounced deceased. A passanger of the car obtained minor injuries.

The areas of Perth Road 164 between Frank Street and Perth Line 29, as well as Line 32 between Road 168 and Road 160 remain closed during this investigation.