OPP on scene after school bus, vehicle collide in Formosa

South Bruce OPP are on the scene of a collision in Bruce County after a two-vehicle collision involving a school bus on Tuesday.

Few details are known at this time, but according to a tweet from OPP West Region, a school bus and a second vehicle collided on Tuesday in Formosa, located east of Kincardine.

There are no reported injuries as a result of the collision.

Police said additional updates will be shared as information becomes available.