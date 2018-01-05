

CTV London





Three OPP officers were hurt with what police are calling an edged weapon Thursday night in Aylmer.

Officers from Norfolk and Haldimand Counties located a wanted man in a business parking lot in the north end of the town.

The man fled on foot and then brandished an edged weapon at police, who attempted to arrest him, police say.

The officers were injured during that time and taken to St. Thomas hospital by paramedics.

The officers were later released with minor injuries.

Aylmer police were at the scene and assisted the officers.

A 33-year-old Norfolk County man is charged with: