OPP in Norfolk County are praising the quick thinking actions of an officer after administering naloxone to a man in medical distress.

"It was a great job by everyone involved, a great job by the officer to notice the signs of an opioid overdoes and to bring that male back to life," says Cst. Ed Sanchuk.

On Friday afternoon, officers were transporting a 29-year-old male to the Hamilton Wentworth Detention Centre when the crisis occurred.

This is the first time an officer in the Norfolk detachment used the medication to save a life.

"When someone is overdosing, minutes can make the difference between life and death. The naloxone kits are an additional tool that OPP officers will be able to use to help keep our communities safe," said Inspector Lisa Anderson in a news release.