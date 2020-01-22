LONDON, ONT. -- Oxford County OPP say an officer was injured in a collision involving an unmarked police vehicle on Monday.

The two-vehicle crash happened in the area of Cedar Street and Simcoe Street in Tillsonburg shortly before noon.

Tillsonburg Fire Services and Oxford County EMS attended the scene along with OPP.

The officer was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

The other driver, an 88-year-old Tillsonburg man, was not injured but was issued a Provincial Offence Notice.