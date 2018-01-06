Featured
OPP officer struck from behind on 401, over 70 crashes reported across region
401 crash near Putnam Road on Jan. 6, 2018. (OPP)
Middlesex OPP were kept busy Saturday afternoon on the 401 near Putnam Road after a cruiser was rammed from behind.
A police cruiser was also struck from behind while investigating one of the crashes around 12 p.m.
The officer was responding to a single motor vehicle collision where a vehicle had struck a light post. The cruiser had its lights on when it was struck by a black pickup truck.
Luckily the officer and the driver were not hurt.
No charges were laid.
OPP had to investigate over 70 crashes across the region Saturday.
Police say motorists are driving too fast for the poor road conditions.
Motorists are asked to use caution when driving, especially when approaching stopped emergency vehicles and tow trucks.