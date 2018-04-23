Featured
OPP officer revives overdosing man with naloxone
A naloxone anti-overdose kit is shown in Vancouver on Feb. 10, 2017. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV London
Published Monday, April 23, 2018 3:33PM EDT
A man's life has been saved thanks to the quick actions of an Elgin OPP officer and the drug naloxone.
Police say a man with no vital signs was found on the side of the Fingal Line and Iona Road around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
An officer administered naloxone and revived him. He was combative with emergency responders once he regained consciousness.
A 32-year-old London man was taken to hospital in stable condition.
No charges will be laid because of the Good Samaritan Drug Overdoes Act.