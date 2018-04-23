

CTV London





A man's life has been saved thanks to the quick actions of an Elgin OPP officer and the drug naloxone.

Police say a man with no vital signs was found on the side of the Fingal Line and Iona Road around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

An officer administered naloxone and revived him. He was combative with emergency responders once he regained consciousness.

A 32-year-old London man was taken to hospital in stable condition.

No charges will be laid because of the Good Samaritan Drug Overdoes Act.