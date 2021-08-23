OPP officer narrowly escapes being struck by motorcycle

OPP have charged one male from Ramara with impaired driving charges connected to an incident on June 11, 2021(FILE) OPP have charged one male from Ramara with impaired driving charges connected to an incident on June 11, 2021(FILE)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island