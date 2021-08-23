OPP officer narrowly escapes being struck by motorcycle

Port Stanley, Ont. -

There was a close call Monday evening for an OPP officer in Port Stanley.

Neighbours tell CTV News London that shortly before six o’clock a motorcyclist attempted to evade police at the dead end of George Street.

Tracks show it crossed two lawns before narrowly missing the officer who had exited his vehicle.

No word yet from OPP if the motorcyclist has been arrested.

The investigation continues.