OPP officer gives man naloxone to save him from overdose
This May 13, 2015 file photo, shows the contents of a drug overdose rescue kit at a training session on how to administer naloxone, which reverses the effects of heroin and prescription painkillers. (AP/Carolyn Thompson)
CTV London
Published Sunday, January 7, 2018 2:59PM EST
The quick thinking of an officer and the overdose-reversing medication naloxone saved the life of man in Norfolk County.
Police were called to the Queensway Motel in Simcoe late Saturday afternoon after reports of a 27-year-old man in medical distress.
After determining the man was suffering from an opioid overdose, an officer administered three doses of naloxone.
As a result the man regained consciousness and was transported to local hospital.
OPP say this is the second time naloxone administration has saved a life in Norfolk County.