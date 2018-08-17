Featured
OPP looking to identify break-in suspects
Break-in suspect. (OPP)
CTV London
Published Friday, August 17, 2018 5:32AM EDT
Provincial police are hoping to identify two suspects wanted for robberies in Delaware and Komoka.
Around 4 a.m. on August 4th OPP responded to a break in at a pharmacy on Longwoods Road in Delaware.
An investigation showed that two men entered the pharmacy by breaking the front glass door and stole an unspecified amount of prescription medication.
A short time after officers were alerted of another break-in at a restaurant in Komoka.
The suspects entered the restaurant once again by breaking the front glass of the door. Once inside they stole a cash register and electronic tablets.
Police say security footage suggests both break-ins were committed by the same suspects.
Their descriptions are as follows:
- Suspect #1: Male, medium build, wearing a black hat with neon green writing, black shorts, black t-shirt and a face mask.
- Suspect #2: Male, medium build, wearing a grey hat, black t-shirt with neon green back, yellow gloves and a bandana covering the face.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.