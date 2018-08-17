

CTV London





Provincial police are hoping to identify two suspects wanted for robberies in Delaware and Komoka.

Around 4 a.m. on August 4th OPP responded to a break in at a pharmacy on Longwoods Road in Delaware.

An investigation showed that two men entered the pharmacy by breaking the front glass door and stole an unspecified amount of prescription medication.

A short time after officers were alerted of another break-in at a restaurant in Komoka.

The suspects entered the restaurant once again by breaking the front glass of the door. Once inside they stole a cash register and electronic tablets.

Police say security footage suggests both break-ins were committed by the same suspects.

Their descriptions are as follows:

Suspect #1: Male, medium build, wearing a black hat with neon green writing, black shorts, black t-shirt and a face mask.

Suspect #2: Male, medium build, wearing a grey hat, black t-shirt with neon green back, yellow gloves and a bandana covering the face.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.