With the long weekend upon us, the OPP are starting their safe driving campaign Friday.

The campaign, which runs till Labour Day, is focusing on distracted driving.

The province-wide campaign will be conducted on all OPP-patrolled roads.

Police say distracted and inattentive drivers pose an unnecessary and serious risk to public safety.

Distractions within a vehicle can take many forms, police say.

However, the consistent risk to public safety is the removal of a driver's attention from the road, they say.

The other consequence of distracted driving includes a $490 fine and three demerit points.

Should you observe concerning driving behaviour, pull over and report it by calling 1-888-310-1122. In emergencies, dial 911.