OPP locate missing 16-year-old Elgin County girl

Elgin County OPP officers say a missing 16-year-old girl has been found.

On Monday around 6:43 a.m., OPP received a report that Anna, 16, was missing from the Municipality of Central Elgin.

She was last seen on Monday at approximately 2 a.m. at a residence on Paul Street, St. Thomas.

Later Monday, police say she was located safe.

Anyone with information regarding this missing person investigation is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.stthomas-elgincrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.