A March break traffic blitz by OPP led to 39 distracted driving charges, Middlesex OPP say.

Police were specifically targeting distracting drivers on county roads and along the 400 series highways.

In 2017, there were 83 road fatalities due to inattentive drivers, with 26 of those deaths on OPP roads in western Ontario.

OPP say drivers who endanger others because of any distraction, including hand-held and hands-free devices, may be charged with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act or even dangerous driving under the Criminal Code of Canada. Both charges carry heavy fines and penalties.