OPP lay charges after four women report being sexually assaulted

A Central Huron resident is charged after police said four different female victims reported being assaulted on Tuesday evening.

According to complaints received by police, a man was in the downtown area of Clinton and had committed several assaults. Officers attended and immediately took somebody into custody.

After investigating, police said between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., a "suspect assaulted at least four separate female victims in the Clinton business district."

The suspect is also accused of committing mischief, causing a disturbance and theft.

The 31-year-old man is charged four count of sexual assault, one count of assault, one count of cause disturbance, one count of mischief, theft under $5,000 and eight counts of failure to comply with probation.

Police are asking if anyone has footage of any of the incidents, to please contact them.