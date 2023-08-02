OPP lay charges after four women report being sexually assaulted

An OPP graphic that depicts a pair of handcuffs and says "Arrest in Huron." (Source: West Region OPP/Twitter) An OPP graphic that depicts a pair of handcuffs and says "Arrest in Huron." (Source: West Region OPP/Twitter)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver