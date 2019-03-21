

CTV London





An OPP campaign targeting distracted drivers during March Break has ended with more than 1,500 charges.

Provincial Police laid a total of 1,508 distracted driving charges against drivers allegedly holding or using a hand-held electronic device while behind the wheel.

The charges were laid as OPP targeted distracted driving from March 11 – 17.

An additional 51 distraction-related careless driving charges were also laid.

More than 2,000 distracted driving charges have been laid so far this year on OPP patrolled roadways.

Drivers are reminded of the increased distracted driving penalties that took effect January 1, 2019 including fines of up to $1,000, three demerit points and a three-day licence suspension.

Novice drivers face even longer licence suspensions under the revised laws.